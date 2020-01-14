Food & Drink

There is now a proper term for the residue left behind by Cheetos

You know how you'll be eating a bag of Cheetos and you get that cheesy residue on your fingers?

Maybe you've called it "Cheetos dust". Well, that's wrong.

The term you're looking for is "Cheetle".

Cheetle is defined as "that orange and red dust symbolic of true Cheetos fandom," according to a news release from Frito Lay and spokesman Chester Cheetah.

You can use it in a sentence, like, "my hands have Cheetle on them," or "did you stain my shirt with Cheetle?"

Some have suggested actor Don Cheadle should be their new spokesperson.

By the way, the best way to remove the Cheetle is by licking your fingers.
