Chelsea Handler talks about new tour, dating & turning 50 | Exclusive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Comedian Chelsea Handler spoke exclusively with Action News about bringing her critically acclaimed standup tour "Chelsea Handler Live" to the Philadelphia area.

One thing about Handler-- she is unapologetically real.

"When I was 6, I acted like I was 35. I started my own hard lemonade business when I was 8 years old, where I served gin, whiskey and tequila to parents and children. I was just trying to make a profit," Handler recalled.

The internationally acclaimed comedian is at the peak of her game.

"I'm about to tape a special: we're going to release that next year. I have a new book that's coming out. I'm going to be turning 50 this next year, and I have never felt better about everything and more optimistic," Handler said

WEB EXTRA: 1-on-1 interview with Chelsea Handler

Adding to her many accomplishments is being the first female comedian with a Las Vegas residency.

"I love that I get to make a party out of it. I get to bring my friends. I'm performing at the Chelsea Theater," Handler said.

And she's bringing her party and laughs to Philadelphia and Bethlehem.

Handler's latest tour is a look into the stories of her life: raw and unfiltered.

"So I was dealing with the president and the former President of the United States high as a kite while he gave me a tour of his art collection and his personal paintings...One [ story ] is about Andrew Cuomo and my flirtation with him during Covid, which was loud, proud, and I give away the dish," Handler explained.

She grew up in North Jersey and she's not shy to talk about her upbringing.

"The only word that I could think of that described them wholeheartedly is unprofessional parents. They had six children and I was like, 'Who is in charge around here? What's the game plan? Do you guys even have a savings account?'" Handler recalled.

Handler's first college roommate was from the Philadelphia suburbs, giving her a taste of life in our unique culture.

"You know that accent where you say pantyhose and moist. I'm from New Jersey, and we're not that far away. What is this accent? She's like? Yours is worse than mine", Handler said.

Handler is about to enter her fabulous 50s and she's ready to change the game once again.

"It's going to be a big year for me because I want to redefine what being 50 means ...50 is not 50 anymore. 50 is 30," Handler said.

You can see Chelsea Handler Live in Bethlehem and Philadelphia on November 9 and 10.

