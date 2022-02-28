chemicals

Suspect sprays chemicals at woman at Wawa in Philadelphia: Police

Police say medics responded to the Wawa and treated the victim at the scene.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a disturbing incident at a Wawa in the Lawndale section of Philadelphia.

Authorities say a female suspect sprayed chemicals at another woman and ran off.

It happened around 1 a.m. Monday at the store on the 6800 block of Rising Sun Avenue.

It is not clear at this time if a Wawa employee was involved in the encounter.

Action News is working to determine what type of chemical was used in the altercation.

The suspect reportedly fled in a blue Nissan, but no further details have been released.

