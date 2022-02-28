Suspect sprays chemicals at woman at Wawa in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a disturbing incident at a Wawa in the Lawndale section of Philadelphia.Authorities say a female suspect sprayed chemicals at another woman and ran off.It happened around 1 a.m. Monday at the store on the 6800 block of Rising Sun Avenue.It is not clear at this time if a Wawa employee was involved in the encounter.Police say medics responded to the Wawa and treated the victim at the scene.Action News is working to determine what type of chemical was used in the altercation.The suspect reportedly fled in a blue Nissan, but no further details have been released.