ukraine

Chernobyl nuclear site knocked off power grid amid Ukraine war; 'No critical impact on safety'

The site has been under control of Russian troops since last week.
Air raid sirens in Ukraine capital; Russians pressure cities

LVIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian authorities say the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster, has been knocked off the power grid. Emergency generators are now supplying backup power.

That raised alarm about the plant's ability to keep its nuclear fuel safely cool, though the U.N. nuclear watchdog said it saw "no critical impact on safety" from the power cut.

The Vienna-based U.N. nuclear watchdog said Wednesday that Ukraine had informed it of the loss of electricity and that the development violates a "key safety pillar on ensuring uninterrupted power supply." But it tweeted that "in this case IAEA sees no critical impact on safety."

The IAEA said that there could be "effective heat removal without need for electrical supply" from spent nuclear fuel at the site.

The cause of the damage to the power line serving Chernobyl was not immediately clear, but it comes amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The site has been under control of Russian troops since last week.

Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenerho said that according to the national nuclear regulator, all Chernobyl facilities are without power and the diesel generators have fuel for 48 hours. Without power the "parameters of nuclear and radiation safety" cannot be controlled, it said.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the grid supplying electricity is damaged and called for a cease-fire to allow for repairs.
