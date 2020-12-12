Fiery crash on I-295 in Cherry Hill, 3 injured

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three people are hospitalized after a fiery crash in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on I-295 southbound near the Route 70 exit.New Jersey State Police said a driver lost control, flipping the vehicle, and then landed in a ditch.The car then caught fire.Police said two people inside the car were able to escape on their own. The third person was thrown from the vehicle.All three were taken to Cooper University Hospital; two of the victims are listed in critical condition and the third is in stable condition.Police are continue to investigate.