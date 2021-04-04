Man killed in shooting at Cherry Hill apartment complex

deadly shooting

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the Sergi Farm Apartments along the 1500 block of Abbey Road.

Police found the victim in the parking lot suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office is assisting the Cherry Hill Police Department with the investigation.
