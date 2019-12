EMBED >More News Videos Five arrests after chaos at Cherry Hill Mall: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., December 27, 2017

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Cherry Hill Mall will not allow teenagers inside alone after 4 p.m. starting Thursday.They're enforcing a curfew.Anyone 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or adult who is 21 or older.Proof of age will be required.Two years ago, on December 26 2017, a mob of teens caused chaos forcing the mall to close early.