Soldiers get social distancing send-off at Cherry Hill National Guard Armory

By
CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Saying goodbye to a loved one shipping off to serve in the Armed Forces is never easy, and it's only trickier now in a socially distant world.

Early Wednesday morning families dropped off their citizen-soldiers at the Cherry Hill National Guard Armory.

More than 100 members of the 328th Military Police Company will begin a nine-month mobilization to U.S. Southern Command in Florida.

The soldiers took a part in an abbreviated goodbye ceremony which usually includes family members, but, this time, no relatives were allowed inside due to the social distancing guidelines.

The soldiers are being sent to South Florida before making their way to the Caribbean and Central America to support security operations.
