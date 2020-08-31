Philly Proud

Cherry Hill neighbors make custom lanyards for COVID-19 relief

By and Heather Grubola
CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A group of Cherry Hill, New Jersey neighbors are coming together to get creative and raise money for COVID-19 relief.

Iris Snyder and Orit Benari have a lot in common. They went to the same high school, they're neighbors, their kids are close friends, and like the rest of us, they had to find a new routine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's almost like everything and nothing. The world kind of came to a halt," said Snyder.

"In the beginning, to be honest, it was kind of fun, because everyone was just forced to pause," said Benari. "By week 8 or 9 we were kind of missing out on our regular lives."

And then with summer camp canceled, the group of six had a crafty idea.

"We got this idea to make these custom beaded lanyards and sell them. And we took it to the next level by deciding that all of the benefits would go to COVID-19 relief efforts," said Snyder.

So far they've donated the custom lanyards to the Cooper Foundation, Cathedral Kitchen, the Jewish Federation of NJ COVID Relief Fund and they have the best sales person, young Maya.

"Whatever color you want and we'll make it," she said.

"It's not always about cutting a check, sometimes there are creative ways to go about helping people as well," said Benari.
