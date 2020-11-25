Cherry Hill, New Jersey police search for suspect wanted in armed robbery, attempted kidnapping

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Cherry Hill, New Jersey are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in an armed robbery and attempted kidnapping.According to police, the crimes happened at about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 Building at the Plaza Grande Apartments.The victim told officers she arrived home and entered the lobby of the building from the parking garage when the male suspect approached her.Once inside the elevator the man showed a handgun and robbed the victim of her bags, police said. The man then forced the victim out of the elevator, through the lobby, and back outside to the parking garage.Police said the suspect tried to force the victim into the truck of a car, but the woman was able to escape and run back into the lobby.The man was last seen leaving the scene in a dark-colored sedan.A similar incident occurred on November 14 in the unit block of Pacer Court in the same complex, police said.The male suspect in both incidents was described as 35-45 years old, about 5'10" tall, with a thin build and wavy black and gray hair.Anyone with information is asked to call the Cherry Hill Police Department at 856-488-7828.