Cherry Hill, New Jersey salon owner collects items to help people in need across Texas

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Wanda Mora, the owner of a popular Cherry Hill salon, says she is jumping in to help after this week's winter storm turned deadly and wreaked havoc across Texas."I want them to know that they're not alone. To hang in there, that we're coming, and that help is on the way," Mora said.The Mora Salon is holding a drive to collect warm items such as hats, scarves and space heaters. Everything will be shipped to two shelters, one in Balch Springs and the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center.For Mora, the mission is personal after being greatly affected by Hurricane Maria in 2017."I lost my father to the hurricane, and we did a lot of work over there. I know firsthand what it is to suffer," she said.Julissa Maldonado, a hairdresser, said she is glad to work somewhere that believes in helping others.She has many family members and friends suffering from the ice storm."They're desperate. They're getting 15 minutes of power at a time. They're trying to keep their pipes from bursting and saving their homes," Maldonado said.Mora said many in the community have offered to help with shipping costs of items or others are holding personal drives to contribute.