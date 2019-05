CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- A sexual assault suspect who met his victim at a Cherry Hill Wawa prior to committing the crime has turned himself in, according to police in Cherry Hill.Police say 26-year-old Ethien Rosario and the victim met around 3:15 a.m. Saturday at the Wawa at 500 Route 38.They left in the victim's car to an undetermined location where the assault took place, police said.After the suspect left, the victim returned home and notified police.Rosario, of Sicklerville, was arrested on Friday.He is being charged with sexual assault, kidnapping and carjacking.