Cherry Hill Target store evacuated after gas line struck by delivery driver, police say

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Target store in Cherry Hill had to be evacuated Sunday morning after a driver making a delivery hit a gas line, police said.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. on the 2000 block of Route 38.

Customers and employees were evacuated while crews worked to secure the gas line.

There were no injuries reported and the store has since reopened for business.
