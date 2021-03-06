Community & Events

Opening of Cherry Street Pier signals post pandemic chapter

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As society approaches the one-year anniversary of the pandemic lockdowns, there's a beginning sense that not only spring is just around the corner, but people are longing for a return to normal.

You know it's a good thing when the first Friday of the season arrives, and the Cherry Street Pier is open again with the sound of music and the smell of food in the air.

"It makes me start hoping for summer. So we can get outside more. This is one of my favorite places," said Ray Hubbard of Center City.

"And it's so great to have some live music," said Sally Hubbard.

Cherry Street Pier features local artisans with their creations of all sorts, including neon lights and the much-loved market series featuring handcrafted goods from local makers.

"I mean Cherry Street Pier gives us an opportunity to share our work, I share my art and share my music," said Poetica Bey of West Philadelphia.

Tracy Chen of Center City said, "I'm really excited to see all of these small businesses being able to open up a stall here. Sometimes it's hard."

For some, it provides an opportunity to safely come out of a sort of lockdown hibernation just in time for spring.

"It's really cool that it's reopened. We're really excited to be able to get out and out of the house and walk around," said Katherine Wang of Center City.

It was refreshing to see several businesses like Sulimay Salon & Barber Stand in Fairmont thriving with business again, even though they are still only allowed to open at 50% occupant capacity.

"It's been a wild ride, but I feel very blessed, honestly just that we're able to open and function and do it safely," said owner Tara Acosta.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaeventscommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus check updates: Senate strikes jobless aid deal, relief bill OK in sight
The show must go on: Couple gets married despite fire, COVID-19 delay
62-year-old man found dead in blood at fire scene: Police
Motivation High School staff remember star student
First look: Wells Fargo Center ready to welcome fans back
Americans await 3rd round of COVID stimulus checks
3 Camden schools to close after this school year
Show More
Mayfair store celebrating 11th anniversary damaged in fire
DNA test reveals woman's dad wanted by FBI for murder
Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 still wait for advice
Camden H.S. basketball team completes a perfect season
High school juniors create 'Better Together' organization to help neighbors in need
More TOP STORIES News