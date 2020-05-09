Philadelphia firefighters battle fire at Cherry Street Pier

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters battled a fire on the Cherry Street Pier.
The fire started around 11:15 p.m. Friday at the former Municipal Pier 9 on Columbus Boulevard.
Crews responded and a fireboat also assisted.
It took 30 minutes to get the flames under control.
Crews stayed on the scene hosing down hotspots.
No injuries were reported.
The pier was built in 1919.
