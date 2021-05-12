Chesco man allegedly told feds he entered US Capitol during riot because he pays taxes

By
Inside the Insurrection: NatGeo photographer documents Capitol siege

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPVI) -- Authorities arrested a Chester County, Pennsylvania man in connection with January's deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Investigators say Gary Wickersham of West Chester, Pennsylvania admitted to entering the US Capitol on January 6, explaining he believed he was authorized to enter the building because he pays his taxes.

Authorities were first tipped off after a witness reported receiving a text message from Wickersham while he was allegedly inside the Capitol, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action News.

The FBI spoke with Wickersham on January 15 at his home in West Chester.



He admitted to traveling to Washington, DC by bus to attend a rally for former President Donald Trump. Wickersham says he attended the rally and then marched to the Capitol.

Authorities say Wickersham was captured on multiple videos inside the restricted building.

