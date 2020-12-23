crash

U-Haul involved in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Chester, Pa.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle rash on I-95 in Chester, Pennsylvania.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes just north of the Commodore Barry Bridge.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed a U-Haul straddling a jersey barrier.

A tow truck was seen removing one damaged car from the site.

Traffic was stopped on both sides as crews remained on the scene.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

No injuries have been reported.
