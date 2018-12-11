Chester County attorney arrested again for using ex-wife's identity

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Chester County attorney charged with defrauding at least 25 clients out of $90,000 has been arrested again.

This time for allegedly using his ex-wife's identity to open multiple accounts and incur unauthorized debts in her name.

Authorities say thirty-eight-year-old Joshua Janis spent the money on business expenses, strip clubs, pornography, and other expenses.

He's charged with identity theft, forgery, and related charges.

Janis had already been charged with felony theft charges in the previous incidents.

