Chester County man arrested with gun at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Chester County man was arrested at Philadelphia International Airport for trying to bring a loaded gun onto a plane.
The incident happened on Sunday.
The TSA spotted the 9 millimeter inside the man's carry-on bag.
Officers confiscated the weapon, then called Philadelphia police who arrested him on a weapons violation charge.
The man's name has not been released.
The TSA says it was the 18th gun found in a carry-on this year in the United States.
