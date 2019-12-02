Chester County man arrested with gun at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Chester County man was arrested at Philadelphia International Airport for trying to bring a loaded gun onto a plane.The incident happened on Sunday.The TSA spotted the 9 millimeter inside the man's carry-on bag.Officers confiscated the weapon, then called Philadelphia police who arrested him on a weapons violation charge.The man's name has not been released.The TSA says it was the 18th gun found in a carry-on this year in the United States.