Chester County man arrested with gun at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Chester County man was arrested at Philadelphia International Airport for trying to bring a loaded gun onto a plane.

The incident happened on Sunday.

The TSA spotted the 9 millimeter inside the man's carry-on bag.

Officers confiscated the weapon, then called Philadelphia police who arrested him on a weapons violation charge.

The man's name has not been released.

The TSA says it was the 18th gun found in a carry-on this year in the United States.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiaphiladelphia international airportguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom charged with murder in hanging deaths of 2 children in Berks Co.
AccuWeather: Some Snow Showers Overnight; Strong Winds Tuesday
Students, faculty remember teen fatally shot in North Philadelphia
Jimmy Carter hospitalized with urinary tract infection
Bear on the loose for several days spotted in Delaware County
Driver killed after pulling into path of oncoming car
Show More
Officer shoots armed student at Wisconsin high school
Girl, 15, found safe after reported abduction
Evacuation slide falls from Delta jet, lands in Boston homeowner's yard
Man stabbed multiple times inside SW Philadelphia home
Substitute teacher fired after rant about student's gay dads
More TOP STORIES News