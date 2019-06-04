Conestoga High School student expelled for issuing alleged threats

TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- Conestoga High School administrators say they've handled a potential threat to the school that they just became aware of Monday.
The principal says a student wrote down generalized threats about bringing weapons to school, along with a list of classmates' names.
The suspect has been expelled for the rest of the school year.
Out of precaution, a sheriff's canine swept the building Monday night and found nothing.
Tredyffrin police will be on hand at the high school Tuesday, but say there is no active threat.
