Conestoga High School student expelled for issuing alleged threats

TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- Conestoga High School administrators say they've handled a potential threat to the school that they just became aware of Monday.

The principal says a student wrote down generalized threats about bringing weapons to school, along with a list of classmates' names.

The suspect has been expelled for the rest of the school year.

Out of precaution, a sheriff's canine swept the building Monday night and found nothing.

Tredyffrin police will be on hand at the high school Tuesday, but say there is no active threat.
