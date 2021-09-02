Severe flooding impact residents, homes in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Parts of Chester County were slammed with flash flooding Wednesday evening following the remnants of Ida.Some cars at the Ash Park Apartments in Coatesville were completely ruined by the severe weather.U.S. Route 322 near West Chester experienced heavy rain on roadways that made many drivers turn around to avoid being stuck.In Coatsville, floodwaters reached levels as high as street stop signs near 5th Avenue.Flash flooding continued to spread throughout the area in Downingtown near Jefferson and Chestnut avenues.Near Malvern around U.S. Route 29, floodwaters reached as high as car hoods that left drivers stranded.Downingtown police chief has asked if any resident needs help to please go to the highest level of their homes to be rescued.