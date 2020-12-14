FYI Philly

Chester County is packed with can't-miss holiday attractions, shopping

By Timothy Walton
WEST CHESTER (WPVI) -- Chester County has an array of holiday attractions including Longwood Gardens but the small towns that make up the very large county have great shopping ideas.

West Chester is all decked out for the holidays with lighted streets and Santa visiting on a fire truck every Saturday afternoon at 2:30 pm leading up to Christmas.

They also have a number of shops featuring locally-made products and family-owned restaurants offering grab and go options, family dinners and gift cards.

Phoenixville has a similar small-town vibe and a walkable Main Street featuring hand-crafted gift ideas, award-winning chocolates and restaurants.

KALY | Facebook | Instagram
37 West Gay Street, West Chester, PA 19380

Sunset Hill Jewelers | Facebook | Instagram

23 North High Street, West Chester, PA 19380

Limoncello Ristorante & Caterers | Facebook | Instagram
9 North Walnut Street, West Chester, PA 19380

Bridge Street Chocolates | Facebook | Instagram
158 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460

Diving Cat Studio & Gallery | Facebook | Instagram
246 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460

Crowded Castle Brewing | Facebook | Instagram
242 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA, 19460
