Chester County is packed with can't-miss holiday attractions, shopping

WEST CHESTER (WPVI) -- Chester County has an array of holiday attractions including Longwood Gardens but the small towns that make up the very large county have great shopping ideas.West Chester is all decked out for the holidays with lighted streets and Santa visiting on a fire truck every Saturday afternoon at 2:30 pm leading up to Christmas.They also have a number of shops featuring locally-made products and family-owned restaurants offering grab and go options, family dinners and gift cards.Phoenixville has a similar small-town vibe and a walkable Main Street featuring hand-crafted gift ideas, award-winning chocolates and restaurants.37 West Gay Street, West Chester, PA 1938023 North High Street, West Chester, PA 193809 North Walnut Street, West Chester, PA 19380158 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460246 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460242 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA, 19460