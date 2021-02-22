Another round of plowing and scraping after snow blankets Phoenixville

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It has started to feel a little bit like Deja Vue in Phoenixville for residents yet again forced to clean up after another round of snow."Tired. I'm tired and cold. I'm a little cold, over all this snow. But, they do a pretty good job of cleaning up. So, that's kind of nice," said resident Samantha Borzillo.Monday's blast of snow showered the region in a few more inches of powder that transformed suburban sidewalks into scenes out a holiday postcard."I was cleaning my car off and by the time I got all the way around it was another inch on the car, I had to go around again," said Joy Miksic.Miksic, who originally hails from Rochester, New York is used to snow perhaps more than most, but even she admits she's had enough."Uh, yeah. I'm tired of shoveling," she added.After the storm, roads again turned to slush after plows scraped the snow into sidewalk-adjacent piles.As some brushed the snow off their cars for what felt like the hundredth time, some families peeked out windows and embraced the frozen landscape.While ice and overly slippery conditions are not ideal for runners, All Kinds Of Fast store manager Terry Kelly was open, ready to serve those who planned to trek through snowy terrain."Running in light snow can be very fun," Kelly said.That is, of course, if you have the right equipment."Get good trail shoes probably, be ready with some grip and traction," Kelly explained.A community quick to shovel out snow-covered sidewalks also provided a good leg up."Everybody in the neighborhood is really, really great about cleaning up," Borzillo said.