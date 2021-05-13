fire

2 women injured in Delaware County fire, flames spread to neighboring homes

By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 women injured in Delco fire, flames spread to neighboring homes

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two women were taken to the hospital after a fire ignited inside their Chester, Delaware County house and spread to neighboring homes.

The fire started shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of Thomas Street in Chester.

Officials said four people, two women and two children, were inside the home where the fire started.

"I looked out the window and saw the house on fire," neighbor Yvonne Evers said. "It's a house where a lot of people live at, with kids."

The two women were being treated for smoke inhalation. Their conditions have not been released. The children were not injured.

"I did see (firefighters) taking out someone on the stretcher. They were OK, they were upset, but they were OK," Yvonne said.

Viewer video from the scene showed the smoke and flames. Approximately 50 firefighters responded to the scene.

EMBED More News Videos

Viewer video captured the flames shooting from a home in Chester, Delaware County. Two women were injured in the fire.



The bulk of the fire damage is in the center home where the fire started, but three neighboring houses suffered damage.

The Red Cross is assisting 17 people in need of a place to stay.

Neighbors described hearing an explosion.

"It was a loud noise. It scared my grandbaby to death. She was shaking, we heard a boom. And when I looked outside we saw the fire engines and everybody who was out here," neighbor Eva Evers said. "I had never seen nothing like that in my entire life."

Officials said they're trying to determine what might've caused the explosions people heard during the fire.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chesterexplosionfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
New video shows moment Spirit passengers had to evacuate plane
Fire, fight at Upper Darby High School worries district
Man indicted in fire that killed daughter, 3 others in Mercer County
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Philly elementary school under lockdown due to homicide investigation
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News