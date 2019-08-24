Chester man charged with running over women with pickup truck

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is under arrest, facing murder charges, and a slew of felonies, after authorities say he repeatedly ran over two women with a pickup truck.

Thirty-six-year-old Daniel Williams of Chester was charged Friday.

Shantel Harmon, 26, was killed. Another woman was injured, police say.

The incident happened near a Sunoco station on Industrial Highway in Tinicum Township just before 9 p.m. Thursday night.
