Chester man charged with running over women with pickup truck

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is under arrest, facing murder charges, and a slew of felonies, after authorities say he repeatedly ran over two women with a pickup truck.Thirty-six-year-old Daniel Williams of Chester was charged Friday.Shantel Harmon, 26, was killed. Another woman was injured, police say.The incident happened near a Sunoco station on Industrial Highway in Tinicum Township just before 9 p.m. Thursday night.