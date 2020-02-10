Chester police investigating shooting involving 3 vehicles

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester, Delaware County are investigating what led to gunfire that struck three vehicles Sunday afternoon.Officers say a 35-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside a Nissan Sentra just after 1:30 p.m. at 9th and Edwards streets. He is listed in critical condition.A passenger inside a second vehicle located at 9th and Flower streets is listed in stable condition after he was shot in the shoulder, said police.A third vehicle, also found on Flower Street, was struck by gunfire, but no one inside was hurt.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-447-8431.