Delaware County DA investigating controversial arrest of 16-year-old

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A family is demanding answers after video shows a controversial arrest involving police officers in Chester, Pennsylvania.According to authorities, a 2014 Kia sedan had been reported stolen on Sept. 13 from the 900 block of Morton Avenue.On Friday, Sept. 17, about 9:27 a.m., police say officers saw the vehicle and attempted to pull over the driver, identified as 16-year-old Bahir Green.Authorities say the teen sped off, hitting several vehicles including a police car.As he continued down a one-way street on the 1000 Block of McDowell Avenue, officials say he eventually crashed into a telephone pole at 10th and McDowell.Officials say Green exited the vehicle and "at that time the officers took Mr. Green to the ground and took him into custody."Video captured the violent arrest.The video shows Green getting out of the vehicle with his hands up, then three officers approach, with at least one punching the teen while he's on the ground."He came out with his hands up and they still proceeded to tackle him and put their hands on him. So that was really hard for me," said Green's sister, Shaniah Carlton.Officials say a loaded pistol was also recovered.Commissioner Steven Gretsky turned the case over to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office to increase transparency."I do not look at this video as a setback for this police department, more as a stepping stone. We will overcome this not just as a police department, but as a community as a whole," said Commissioner Gretsky.Chester mayor Thaddeus Kirkland released a statement on Monday afternoon.The mayor "believes that the entire community and law enforcement personnel must have all the facts about this incident...we do not police ourselves and they want to make sure that the truth is not only seen but told by all parties."Officials say Green was transported to Crozer-Chester Medical Center for minor injuries from the car accident and the arrest.He was then taken to police headquarters and processed.Officials say Green was found to have a secondary juvenile bench warrant that was issued in August for a firearms violation.He is being held at Youngstown Detention Center.The police officers involved in the incident are on desk duty.