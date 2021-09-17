7-year-old girl shot multiple times while in vehicle near Chester market

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 7-year-old girl who was in the passenger seat of a vehicle outside a Chester, Pennsylvania market was shot multiple times by gunfire, police say.It happened around 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of 9th and Tilghman streets.Arriving police officers were told shots were fired in the parking lot of the nearby Chester Shop & Save.Chester police say they are in the process of issuing an arrest warrant by the end of the day Friday, and they also have a strong person of interest that they are pursuing.The community is outraged."Come on now, enough is enough - too many kids are getting hurt over dumb stuff. We need to stop it," said Sheila Walls.Many families walking into the convenience store Friday with small children were horrified to hear the news."We come to this store all the time. What if I was here last night with my kids?" said Dominique Wilson.Some residents said they heard the gunshots."It sounded like a war," said Yvonne Stills.Unfortunately, people here are no strangers to crime in the neighborhood. There are even bullet holes in the storefront from a previous incident."When your environment becomes unsafe for children, who are actually our future, and if you cut them down at an early age, then we don't have much of a future," said Darryl Manuel.While checking the area, officers found multiple spent shell casings. They also discovered a home and several vehicles had been struck by bullets.Officers at the scene were then notified that a shooting victim had been taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center.When officers arrived at the hospital, they learned the victim was a 7-year-old girl.According to the girl's mother, who was also at the hospital, the young victim was a passenger of a vehicle near the Chester Shop & Save when shots were fired."They carrying these guns, and just shooting to shoot, they got to stop," said Eric Smith.The victim was struck three times, including once in the chest.The victim was treated at Crozer Chester Medical Center and then taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for further treatment.She is listed in good condition. No other injuries were reported.Police are continuing to search for who fired the shots.Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland and Chester police officials are urging residents to come forward with any information regarding the shooting of a child.