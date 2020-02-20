Suspect wanted in shooting death of man in Chester

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Chester Police Department needs your help finding a homicide suspect.An arrest warrant has been issued for Matthew Hightower.Investigators believe he's responsible for the shooting death of 56-year-old Enric Wilson last Sunday at 5:54 p.m.Officers found the victim on West Third Street with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-891-4681.