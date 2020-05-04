13-year-old boy shot in backyard of Chester home

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester are on the lookout for a car that may have been involved in the shooting of a 13-year-old boy.Police say the teenager was shot multiple times in the backyard of a home along the 400 block of E 20th Street just after 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.After the shooting, the suspects took off in a silver 2007 Acura RDX with Delaware tags.If you know anything please contact the Chester Police Department.The victim is currently listed in critical condition.