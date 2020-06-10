4 charged with murder in shooting death of 13-year-old boy in Chester

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Four people are facing murder charges in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Ny'Ques Farlow-Davis died when he was shot at 20th and Potter Streets last month.
Ny'Ques' father, Kyle, says his son had just walked out the door to play basketball when a barrage of bullets were fired around the corner from his Chester home.
"He's not one of these street guys, he's a kid. He's a fun-loving kid," says Davis.
Witnesses say the 8th grader ran for his life but couldn't outrun the bullets.
On Tuesday, Chester police announced charges in the killing.
Authorities took Sulaymann Womack into custody on Tuesday morning.
Danielle Showell is being extradited from Baltimore, Maryland and officials arrested Keyonte Watkins and Tayvon Starkey two weeks ago.
Investigators believe the suspects targeted the 13-year-old.
