Chester police adds 7 new officers to force

EMBED </>More Videos

Chester police adds 7 new officers to its force: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 21, 2019

By
CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
A new class of police officers was sworn in 10 days ago and will now begin patrolling the streets of Chester

They will find a city that has scored some impressive victories in the war on crime.

Chester Police Sgt. William Carey patrols almost 5 square miles every night, protecting some 40,000 residents.
.
"In the last couple years what I'm seeing is we're taking a more community policing approach.

Anyone can drive around and pull people over and jump out on corners, but when you actually engage with the public, now you're building a rapport, trust, relationships," he said.

The city had its lowest homicide rate in almost two decades last year, totaling 18.

That is down nearly 50 percent from the 29 people murdered in 2017.

Now neighborhoods like Sun Village and William Penn Projects are quieter. The department has just added officers to its blue line and added more police cameras to hot spot areas.

They have also started a new initiative with the Delaware County District Attorney's Office to clean up crime zone by zone in the city.

"I'm not hearing a lot of gunshots, I'm not hearing a lot of someone got killed," said Jonathan Abdur-Rahim King of Safe Corridors for the Safety of Schools.

But residents say police can only do so much.

"The residents are getting more involved because they're tired of the crime rate," said Leo Davis of Chester. "That's what we need. We need residents after all we've been asking for all these years to get involved and start letting people know who's doing what."

Sgt. Carey says more manpower was needed to keep it going.

"You just can't do what we're doing and leave. When you go down there and leave that's like saying we cared for a couple months, now have to build on that," he said.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newspolice officerChester
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Large tire fire in Port Richmond causes road closures
Body found, father and son missing after house explosion
Rapper PnB Rock arrested in Bensalem on narcotics, firearms charges
Large cave-in at intersection of 20th and Chestnut streets
AccuWeather: Dangerous Cold Continues Tonight
Firefighting efforts coat buildings and cars in ice in cold weather
Philly offering bill flexibility to federal workers during shutdown
For the poor, the safety net in a shutdown doesn't feel safe
Show More
Montco offers 6 weeks paid parental leave for employees
Thousands volunteer time in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
Mother's boyfriend sought after boy, 7, found dead in NJ home
Jayme Closs rescued herself. Should she get the reward money?
Neighbors concerned after latest sinkhole related to ME-1 pipeline
More News