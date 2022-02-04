Police: Police: Chester man arrested for sexual assault of minors

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Chester police have arrested a man for sexually abusing two children over several years.Irvin Saunders, 68, is charged with rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, involuntary deviate sexual assault, indecent assault, and other related charges.According to police, two juvenile female family members, 11 and 8 years of age, reported being sexually assaulted multiple times by Saunders over the course of two years.Saunders was arraigned, and bail was set at $500,000.He has been transported to Delaware County Prison ahead of his preliminary hearing on February 22.