Man shot multiple times, killed in Chester: Police

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Chester, Delaware County.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on the 300 block of Elm Street.

Arriving officers found the victim, identified as 34-year-old Richard Harris, lying face down. He had numerous gunshot wounds.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

This was the 13th homicide in the city of Chester this year.
