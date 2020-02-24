Police: Suspect accidentally shot himself running from officers in Chester

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester, Pennsylvania say a man accidentally shot himself as he tried to run away from officers.

It happened along the 1200 block of Keystone Street in Chester around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Officers were trying to stop a vehicle when the driver, who was armed with a gun, got out of the vehicle and ran.

Authorities say the gun went off as the man tried to run from the police.

He was taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center for treatment.

No further information about this case has been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chestershooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News