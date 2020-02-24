Police: Suspect accidentally shot himself running from officers in Chester

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester, Pennsylvania say a man accidentally shot himself as he tried to run away from officers.It happened along the 1200 block of Keystone Street in Chester around 10 a.m. Sunday.Officers were trying to stop a vehicle when the driver, who was armed with a gun, got out of the vehicle and ran.Authorities say the gun went off as the man tried to run from the police.He was taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center for treatment.No further information about this case has been released.