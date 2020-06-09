CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester, Pennsylvania are investigating a shooting that left at least four people injured on Monday night, according to police.
It happened around 8:40 p.m. on the 700 block of Pennell Street.
There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims at this time.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Chester Police Department.
At least 4 injured after shooting in Chester, Pennsylvania: Police
