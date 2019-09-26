Chester, Pennsylvania welcomes 3 new officers amid gun violence

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Chester, Pennsylvania is celebrating three new police officers who officially joined the force Wednesday morning.
They were sworn in during the city council meeting.
On Friday, the officers all graduated from the Philadelphia Police Academy.
SEE ALSO: $1,500 offered for suspect involved in Chester, Pennsylvania gun battle
During the ceremony, officers explained why they chose the City of Chester.
One of them, saying he wants to make the community safer and more enjoyable place for families, including his own.
All of them are eager to help make a difference.
Chester police are also vowing to expand their camera surveillance network to capture more video of crimes in action, like this shootout in broad daylight last Friday.
