Chester, Pennsylvania welcomes 3 new officers amid gun violence

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Chester, Pennsylvania is celebrating three new police officers who officially joined the force Wednesday morning.

They were sworn in during the city council meeting.

On Friday, the officers all graduated from the Philadelphia Police Academy.

SEE ALSO: $1,500 offered for suspect involved in Chester, Pennsylvania gun battle

During the ceremony, officers explained why they chose the City of Chester.

One of them, saying he wants to make the community safer and more enjoyable place for families, including his own.

All of them are eager to help make a difference.

Chester police are also vowing to expand their camera surveillance network to capture more video of crimes in action, like this shootout in broad daylight last Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chesterpennsylvania newspolice
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teacher accused of making 'offensive' comments about missing girl
9-year-old dies following crash on I-95 in Delaware
Triple shooting under investigation in West Kensington
Eagles treat students to dinner after shooting school football game
N.J. store clerk arrested for pointing gun at suspected shoplifter: Police
Parents searching for answers as vaping deaths rise
New Hope teacher charged with sexually abusing student in 2005
Show More
Officials remain hopeful missing NJ girl is alive
CEO surprises employees with $10K raise
Washington insider weighs in on possible Trump impeachment
1 injured after aircraft incident at airport in Bridgeton, N.J.
Bucks County doctor charged in alleged drug scheme
More TOP STORIES News