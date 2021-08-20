Automotive

GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk

In rare cases, the recalled Chevy Bolt batteries have two manufacturing defects that can cause fires
Chevy Bolt EV recall: Cars should be parked outside due to fire risk

DETROIT -- General Motors is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires.

The recall raises questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. President Joe Biden wants to convert 50% of the U.S. vehicle fleet from internal combustion to electricity by 2050 as part of a broader effort to fight climate change.

The recall announced Friday adds about 73,000 Bolts from the 2019 through 2022 model years to a previous recall of 69,000 older Bolts.

GM says that in rare cases the batteries have two manufacturing defects that can cause fires.

The Detroit-based automaker says it will replace the battery modules in all the vehicles.

The move will cost the company about $1 billion.

