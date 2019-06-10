Chicago-area woman accused of murdering both her parents

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WPVI) -- A 43-year-old Chicago-area woman has been charged with murder after police said she killed her parents.

Officers received a 911 call about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, but the person on the other line did not say anything discernable, according to a statement from Arlington Heights police.

Police responded to the home and found a man and woman dead with traumatic injuries and not showing any signs of life.

While attending to the victims, police said they were confronted by Deborah Jane Martin, who was coming down the second floor stairs.

Martin was taken into custody and it was determined that she was the daughter of the victims, police said.

The victims were identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 71-year-old Anne Martin and her husband, 72-year-old David Martin.

The medical examiner's office said Ann Martin died from multiple sharp force injuries and David Martin died from multiple stab wounds.

Both of their deaths were ruled as homicides by the medical examiner's office.

The Daily Herald reports that Anne Martin was a retired Wheeling High School teacher and that the couple had two adopted children, three step grandchildren and a grandchild.

Deborah Martin has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

She is scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing Monday afternoon.
