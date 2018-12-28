Chicago college student reported missing comes forward, tells police she was 'never missing'

A University of Illinois-Chicago student who was previously reported missing surfaced on Thursday and told police she was never missing, police said.

Shalyha Ahmad's family contacted Chicago police and several media outlets after they had not heard from her since Dec. 14. Ahmad's family said they had dropped her off at the CTA Jefferson Blue Line station that day and planned to pick her up on campus but she never showed up.

Despite her family's fears, police said Thursday that they didn't believe Ahmad was in any danger. Later in the day, she apparently stopped into a Chicago police station and told officers that she "was safe and never missing," according to a tweet from CPD spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi.


The missing person case that had been opened will be closed, Guglielmi said.

