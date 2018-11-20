Chicago hospital gunman killed himself after shot by police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4722885" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Tamara O'Neal, an emergency medicine physician, and Dayna Less, a first-year pharmaceutical resident, were both killed in the Mercy Hospital shooting.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4722882" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police officer Samuel Jimenez had only been a full-fledged officer for a few months when he responded to the call for help at Mercy Hospital.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4722877" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hospital workers barricaded themselves behind doorways and in offices as the shooter at Mercy Hospital opened fire inside the lobby.

Police say the man who killed three people at a Chicago hospital fired his handgun at least 30 times before he fatally shot himself after being shot by police.Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the gunman, Juan Lopez, spotted police and ran inside Mercy Hospital after he fatally shot his ex-fiancée, Dr. Tamara O'Neal, in the parking lot.Once inside the hospital, Lopez shot pharmacy resident Dayna Less as she exited an elevator. Lopez then exchanged gunfire with police and killed Officer Samuel Jimenez.Guglielmi says Lopez was shot in the chest, but then shot himself with the Glock semi-automatic handgun he was carrying.Chicago "lost a doctor, pharmaceutical assistant and a police officer, all going about their day, all doing what they loved," Mayor Rahm Emanuel said, fighting back tears. "This just tears at the soul of our city. It is the face and a consequence of evil."Mercy Hospital said the staff who died were Tamara O'Neal, 38, an emergency room physician who never worked on Sunday because of her religious faith, and Dayna Less, 25, a first year pharmacy resident who had recently graduated from Purdue University.The slain officer was identified as Samuel Jimenez, 28, who joined the department in February 2017 and had recently completed his probationary period, Johnson said. Police said he was married and the father of three children.Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi described the shooting as a "domestic-related active shooter incident," but provided no details about the relationship between the two. Relatives said O'Neal had been set to marry Lopez in October, but called off the wedding in September.Lopez, 32, and O'Neal had been arguing in the hospital parking lot. When a friend of O'Neal tried to intervene, "the offender lifted up his shirt and displayed a handgun," Johnson said.The friend ran into the hospital to call for help, and the gunfire began seconds later. After O'Neal fell to the ground, Lopez "stood over her and shot her three more times," a witness named James Gray told reporters.When officers arrived, the suspect fired at their squad car then ran inside the hospital. The police gave chase.Inside the medical center, Lopez exchanged fire with officers and "shot a poor woman who just came off the elevator" before he was killed, Johnson said, referring to pharmaceutical assistant Less."We just don't know how much damage he was prepared to do," Johnson said, adding that Less "had nothing to do with nothing."Jennifer Eldridge was working in a hospital pharmacy when she heard three or four shots that seemed to come from outside. Within seconds, she barricaded the door, as called for in the building's active shooter drills. Then there were six or seven more shots that sounded much closer, just outside the door."I could tell he was now inside the lobby. There was screaming," she recalled.The door jiggled, which Eldridge believed was the shooter trying to get in. Some 15 minutes later, she estimated, a SWAT team officer knocked at the door, came inside and led her away. She looked down and saw blood on the floor but no bodies."It may have been 15 minutes, but it seemed like an eternity," she said.Maria Correa hid under a desk, clutching her 4-month-old son, Angel, while the violence unfolded. Correa was in the waiting area of the hospital for her mother-in-law's doctor appointment when a hospital employee told them to lock themselves in offices.She lost track of how many shots she heard while under the desk "trying to protect her son" for 10 to 15 minutes."They were the worst minutes of our lives," Correa said.The death of Jimenez comes nine months after another member of the Chicago Police Department, Cmdr. Paul Bauer, was fatally shot while pursuing a suspect in the Loop business district.Mercy has a rich history as the city's first chartered hospital. It began in 1852, when the Sisters of Mercy religious group converted a rooming house. During the Civil War, the hospital treated both Union soldiers and Confederate prisoners of war, according to its website.___Associated Press Writer Michael Tarm contributed to this report.-----