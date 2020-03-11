chick-fil-a

Chick-fil-A to start selling bottles of signature sauces

ATLANTA -- Chick-fil-A announced Wednesday it will start selling bottles of its sauces in stores as part of a pilot program in Florida stores.

Starting in April and May, customers will be able to buy a 16-fluid ounce bottle of Chick-fil-A's signature Polynesian and Chick-fil-A sauces.

The sauce bottles will be available in all Florida Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores.

In addition to being available in Florida stores, catering customers will receive 8-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A, Polynesian, Barbeque, Honey Mustard and Garden Herb Ranch Sauces with their catering order starting in mid-March.

The 8-ounce bottled sauces can also be purchased in participating restaurants.

"Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce are our two most popular sauces, so we are extremely excited to offer them at select retail stores outside of the restaurant," said Michael Patrick, principal program lead, Beyond the Restaurant.
