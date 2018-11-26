Chihuahuas hailed as heroes for actions during North Philadelphia fire

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A North Philadelphia family is crediting two tiny heroes with saving them from an early-morning fire.

Those heroes? Two chihuahuas named Nina and Rambo.

The fire erupted around 3 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Clearfield Street.

The dogs' owner, Linda Reyes, said she and her husband were sound asleep when the dogs suddenly woke them up.

It turned out their rowhome was on fire.

"My two dogs scratched the door and let me know there was a fire in the house," Reyes said. "They're my heroes, they're my two heroes. They saved my life."

Reyes, her husband, and a family friend who was staying with them at the time all got out safely.

The fire was placed under control within 30 minutes.

This was one of two fires on the same street. Another home caught fire about three hours later.

The cause is still under investigation.

