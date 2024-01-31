Chika Ramen Bar blends Blade Runner with nightlife and ramen

Chika Ramen Bar is bringing Blade Runner vibes to the nightlife scene in Center City, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Chika Ramen Bar is bringing "Blade Runner" vibes to Center City Philadelphia's nightlife scene.

The subterranean space takes guests under Sansom Street, where you will find a dining room designed with the 1982 Harrison Ford cult classic in mind.

The menu is a collection of ramen dishes and small bites while the cocktails are named in honor of characters from the movie.

The space was created to be a late-night destination for food and drinks, with the kitchen open until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights and the bar open until 2 a.m.

While they hope late night is part of the draw, it is an anytime bar creatively designed to entertain and satisfy.