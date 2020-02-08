4-year-old dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Browns Mills, New Jersey: Police

BROWNS MILLS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 4-year-old child has died after a shooting Friday night in Browns Mills, Burlington County, authorities said.

According to officials, the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the unit block of Maricopa Trail.

Police said they found the child with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The 4-year-old was rushed to Capital Health at Deborah where doctors declared the child dead.

Authorities were awaiting a search warrant to get a better understanding of what happened.
