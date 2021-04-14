6-year-old boy among three shot inside vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia

By
EMBED <>More Videos

6-year-old boy among three shot inside vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young child is among three injured after a shooting on Wednesday night in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. near 53rd Street and Baltimore Avenue.

Police say a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest, a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 6-year-old boy was shot in the stomach and lower back. All three victims are listed in critical condition at an area hospital.



Authorities tell Action News that a gunman opened fire on the victims while inside a vehicle.

One of the victims, reportedly a father of the child in the car, crashed the vehicle after the shooting.



Police are still investigating what sparked the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly businesses preparing for social unrest ahead of Chauvin verdict
J&J vaccine to remain in limbo while officials seek evidence
Body pulled from Mississippi River is missing LSU student
Minnesota cop will be charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: Picking Philadelphia's best cheesesteak
Biden to pull troops from Afghanistan, end longest US war
NJ doctor on a mission to vaccinate homeless
Show More
Stickman Brews brings beer garden to Northern Liberties
Philadelphia is home to world's first esports industry campus
Eastern State Penitentiary bringing back tours, opening beer garden
Black Maternal Health Week sounds alarm on disparities Black moms face
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood comes out as gay
More TOP STORIES News