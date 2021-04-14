6-year-old boy among three shot inside vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia

3 people shot near Baltimore Ave. and 53rd Street in Philadelphia. One of the victims is a 6 year old boy now in critical condition. Details below. @6abc pic.twitter.com/CWZ7OD0rhM — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) April 15, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young child is among three injured after a shooting on Wednesday night in Southwest Philadelphia.It happened just before 7:30 p.m. near 53rd Street and Baltimore Avenue.Police say a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest, a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 6-year-old boy was shot in the stomach and lower back. All three victims are listed in critical condition at an area hospital.Authorities tell Action News that a gunman opened fire on the victims while inside a vehicle.One of the victims, reportedly a father of the child in the car, crashed the vehicle after the shooting.Police are still investigating what sparked the gunfire.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.