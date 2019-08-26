Child, 9, struck in Northeast Philadelphia; police questioning driver

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5492770" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Child struck in Northeast Philadelphia, police questioning driver. George Solis has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on August 25, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young child was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver.It happened around 7:30 p.m. along the 6700 block of Large Street.Family members say the 9-year-old boy was transported to an area hospital where he remains in the intensive care unit.A woman, who asked not to be identified but said she was the victim's aunt, told Action News her nephew was visiting the neighborhood for a family gathering when he was struck."He was laying still, he was not moving or anything," said witness Will Jefferson.Tianna Robinson said, "We were just trying to get him more help than anything."Police said the driver of a white Toyota pickup truck hit the child.A friend of the driver tells Action News he was contacted by the hit-and-run driver and asked, "What should I do?"The friend then replied, "You need to go back to that scene."Police have not identified the driver, but say no arrests have been made at this time.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.