Child abandoned in Kensington; Mother could face charges

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators with the Special Victims Unit are talking with the woman they say left her toddler in Kensington Saturday morning.Philadelphia police are still investigating the circumstances around why the child was left there, and have not said what charges the woman will face if any.They say the child is safe with family members.Video of the young girl in a stroller drinking a bottle was posted by No Gun Zone Philadelphia, an anti-violence organization.Police say the girl, around 18 months old, was found around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of E Street in Kensington.Dayday Allen said he saw the girl on Saturday."The baby's sitting on E and Clearfield, in a stroller, by herself, no socks on, soaking wet, scars on her face and hands."Police say the toddler, who appeared to have abrasions on her face, was left with a stranger who called police after the child's mother didn't return.She was taken to the hospital for evaluation, but police still didn't know who she was.Police released the child's image on Saturday evening, and with the public's help, they were able to identify the girl and her mother.Neighbors near E Street and Clearfield say they are still stunned by the whole ordeal."I didn't see nobody with her. I just saw her over there drinking a bottle. Just looking around all sad. Heartbroken," said neighbor Taj Allen.