Mother, 3-year-old daughter struck by vehicle while trick-or-treating in Florence Township, New Jersey

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A mother and her young daughter were rushed to the hospital after police say they were struck by a vehicle while trick-or-treating on Thursday night in Burlington County, New Jersey.It happened on around 6:30 p.m. on Olive Street and Cedar Lane in Florence Township.Police say a driver struck the 33-year-old mother and her 3-year-old daughter.Both victims were flown to an area hospital. They are listed in critical condition at this time.Police say the driver stayed at the scene.