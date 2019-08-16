Child airlifted to hospital after being bitten by dog on Wildwood beach; man sought

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Wildwood, New Jersey are trying to locate and identify the handler of a dog that allegedly bit a child early Friday morning, leaving the boy with serious injuries.According to police, the child was attacked on the beach and later airlifted to the hospital. He is expected to require extensive surgeries, police said.Police released surveillance images of the dog's handler. He is described as a white male in his late 20s to early 30s, standing approximately 6 feet tall, with a thin build and a thin beard.At the time of the incident, police say the man was accompanied by a white female with blonde hair who was believed to be in her 20s and wearing a dark colored sweatshirt.The dog involved is described as a black white pit bull-type breed.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wildwood Police Department by phone at (609) 522-0222 or anonymously by texting "TIP WPD3" followed by you message to 888777.